Police looking for gunman in downtown Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police are looking for a person who shot a man late Monday night in downtown Las Vegas.

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon, police responded about 11:40 p.m. to 129 N. 8th St. and found a man on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was shot several times on the 200 block of North 9th Street, Gordon said, then walked to the 8th Street address, where he collapsed.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition and expected to survive, he said.

Review-Journal staff writer Jessica Terrones contributed to this report.