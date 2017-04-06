Police looking for pair in shooting, fight outside Las Vegas bar

Police are asking for the public’s help locating two men in connection with a fight and a shooting in the west Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking for the public’s help locating two men in connection with a fight and a shooting in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Early on March 25, Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a fight and possible shooting outside a bar on the 9800 block of West Flamingo Road.

When they arrived, they found an injured man in a parking lot who had been in a fight. The man was transported to University Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Two other men sustained minor injuries.

Upon further investigation, officers determined that a gunshot had hit a parked car nearby, though no one was injured.

Police are seeking two men in connection with the shooting and the fight.

The gunman is described as Hispanic, last seen wearing a white hoodie and red shoes, with multiple tattoos covering his arms.

The second man believed to have been involved in the fight was also Hispanic. He was last seen in a black button-up shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s investigations section at 702-828-2639. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

