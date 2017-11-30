Police looking for suspect after man shot in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning in the east valley.

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the 6600 block of Blue Sea Street. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are looking for a male suspect who shot another man Thursday morning in the east valley.

The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. on the 6600 block of Blue Sea Street, near Charleston and Nellis boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. C.J. Jenkins.

Jenkins said a man and a woman were arguing when a car pulled up and one of its occupants got out and shot the man. The unidentified shooter got back in the car and as of 8 a.m. police still were looking for him.

The man who was shot was taken to University Medical Center, Jenkins said. His condition was not known early Thursday.

Police did not reveal details about what led to the argument between the woman and man who was shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

6600 block of Blue Sea Street Las Vegas, Nevada