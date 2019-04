(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect who shot a man late Monday night in central Las Vegas.

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon, police responded around 11:40 p.m. to the 100 block of N. 8th Street and found an adult man on the ground.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital where he was in critical condition as of 1 a.m.

A possible suspect was seen running northbound from the scene, Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.