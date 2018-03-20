Police looking for suspect in downtown Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of being involved in a shooting that injured three people over the weekend.

Police are looking for a Hispanic man who is 18 to 24 years old suspected of being involved with a shooting that injured three people in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Dustin Pellican (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of being involved in a shooting that injured three people over the weekend.

Police went to the 600 block of Fremont Street just before 3 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting. A group of people got into a fight, and two of them pulled out guns and began shooting, police said.

Three bystanders were injured in the shooting. Dustin Pellican, 29, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces several charges, including attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police are still looking for a Hispanic man who is 18 to 24 years old. He was wearing a black hat, black jacket and tan pants at the time of the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information can call the Metropolitan Police Department’s gang unit at 702-600-0187. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.