Shootings

Police make arrest in shooting outside Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2020 - 8:22 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

One person was shot Friday night outside a Strip casino, Las Vegas police said.

The shooting happened about 11:40 p.m. outside the MGM Grand, at 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Esmeralda Boveda said.

Investigators believe two people got into a fight, resulting in one of them being shot. Police have arrested the shooter, Boveda said.

The condition of the injured person was unclear, Boveda said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

