Police make arrest in shooting outside Las Vegas casino

One person was shot Friday night outside a Strip casino, Las Vegas police said.

The shooting happened about 11:40 p.m. outside the MGM Grand, at 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Esmeralda Boveda said.

Investigators believe two people got into a fight, resulting in one of them being shot. Police have arrested the shooter, Boveda said.

The condition of the injured person was unclear, Boveda said.

Further information was not immediately available.

