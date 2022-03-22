Police make arrests in gang-involved shooting at Summerlin pool

Las Vegas police said they have made arrests in the May 30 shooting at a city pool in Summerlin, where more than 100 rounds were fired.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Fred Haas speaks about the 2021 shooting that took place at the Pavilion Pool Center on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Top row, from left, Demarea Wesley, Terrance Jefferson and Trayvon Ward have been arrested in connection with a shooting last summer at Pavilion Center Pool. Second row, Michael Simmons, left, and Cedric Sweeting still have active warrants. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman speaks about the 2021 shooting that took place at the Pavilion Pool Center on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman speaks about the 2021 shooting that took place at the Pavilion Pool Center on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Fred Haas speaks about the 2021 shooting that took place at the Pavilion Pool Center on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A gang-related melee at a city pool in Summerlin erupted into a shootout in which more than 150 rounds were fired in May, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

“That is unacceptable by any standard,” Capt. Fred Haas told reporters from the scene of the May 30 shooting, where he announced arrests on Tuesday.

The two people injured suffered minor shrapnel hits, Haas said.

In early February, a Clark County grand jury indicted Demarea Wesley; Terrance Jefferson; Trayvon Ward; Michael Simmons, and Cedric Sweeting on 42 mostly felony charges related to the shooting, Clark County District Court records show.

Simmons and Sweeting are fugitives with active arrest warrants, the records show. Ward is facing an additional felony charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.

Gunfire erupted at about 8:45 p.m. at the Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Drive, police said at the time.

A promoter organized the party, renting the facility from the city of Las Vegas and charging an entrance fee, police said. That man, who was not identified, also is facing criminal charges, as are four others who were not involved in the shooting but were arrested during the course of the lengthy investigation, Haas said.

At some point during the party, shooters opened fire inside the facility and in the parking lot, said Haas, adding that it was hard to tell what prompted it, suggesting “perceived disrespect” between gang members.

A community center and Palo Verde High School, which are in the vicinity of the pool facility, were hit by gunfire, Haas.

He said no one at the party called 911, and no witnesses came forward that night. Metro, which deployed its intelligence, major case and gang units, sought assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives due to the high number of shell casings recovered, he said.

Haas said a break in the case came four to five months after the shooting.

“It was the No. 1 priority till we got to that point of the indictments,” Haas said.

The shooting caused changes to policy as to how Las Vegas rents out its facilities, Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, whose district encompasses the pool, said at the news briefing.

Haas implored the two fugitive suspects to contact authorities.

“If you’re out there, turn yourselves in,” he said. “If you know where they’re at, call Crime Stoppers.”

Crime Stoppers may be contacted at 702-385-5555 or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

“We will go to the end of the earth and be relentless in this investigation to make sure that that doesn’t occur again and people that did this are held responsible for their actions,” Haas said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A previous version of this story included an incorrect first name for Capt. Fred Haas.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.