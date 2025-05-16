Police: Man killed in alleged break-in at Las Vegas country club lived in the private community

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call May 4 from a woman who said someone had broken into her home and her husband “had to shoot the intruder.”

A man shot and killed by a homeowner after he allegedly broke into a residence at Canyon Gate Country Club lived less than five minutes away in the private west Las Vegas community, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call around 5 a.m. on May 4 from Luana Graham-Abrao, who said someone had broken into her home in the 2300 block of Bay Hill Drive, and her husband, Francis Abrao, “had to shoot the intruder.”

Canyon Gate Country Club, where the shooting happened, is a gated community with an 18-hole golf course, fitness centers, sports complexes, and more, near West Sahara Avenue and South Durango Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 46-year-old Gary Havens lying at the base of the stairs suffering from several gunshot wounds. According to the report, he lived in the 89oo block of Echo Ridge Drive, less than a mile from the Abraos. Havens, identified in the report as a stranger to the homeowners, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police found Graham-Abrao, Abrao, and six children, ages six through 12, upstairs.

With help from firefighters, officers evacuated the children from the upstairs master bedroom balcony using a ladder, so that “they would not disturb the crime scene and not have to see the male decedent,” police said in the report.

Then, officers secured the area and searched for witnesses, evidence and video, before briefing homicide detectives who took over the investigation.

A separate memo obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal that was sent to residents by the management company that oversees the Canyon Gate Community Association indicated the alleged intruder was killed, and that no others were harmed.

Metro has said that its homicide unit would present the results of their investigation to the Clack County district attorney’s office for a self-defense review. According to the report, the review would be “based on the information and evidence obtained during the investigation, coupled with Francis’ statement.”

On a memorial page for Havens, his nephew, Sean F. Havens, wrote about him: “You were a fierce protector over your loved ones, a loyal man, and someone who understood themselves in their own way on a deeper level than most. I believe that within every person in this family, little pieces of you will live on and shine through when we miss you the most.”

The Havens family could not be immediately reached for comment. Metro’s report said that the investigation into the shooting was still ongoing.

Neither the Abraos nor the district attorney’s office could immediately be reached for comment.

