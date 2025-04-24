Police: Man shoots, kills dog in east Las Vegas Valley

Police say a man upset with a dog shot and killed the animal late Wednesday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Kevin Hoskins, 34, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for willful/malicious torture/maim/kill dog and 13 counts of discharge firearm within occupied structure, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. on the 6000 block of Halehaven Drive, near East Washington Avenue and North Sloan Lane. Officer say they found Hoskins standing in the street and the dog dead in a kennel inside the house.

Police say neighbors were attempting to intervene and get the dog away from Hoskins to no avail.

Hoskins is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning for his initial appearance.

