Police: Man shot aunt’s boyfriend for allegedly burning her

Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused of shooting his aunt’s boyfriend in retaliation for allegedly burning her, according to an arrest report.

Stephen Gibson, 36, shot the man in the abdomen and “through the spine” on Aug. 25, the report said. Investigators say they believe Gibson shot him a week after he allegedly poured gasoline on Gibson’s aunt and lit her on fire.

Gibson is charged with attempted murder, court records show.

Although court records do not list a co-defendant for Gibson, Clark County Detention Center records indicate that the aunt, identified in Gibson’s arrest report as Kimberly Mcnally, was arrested and booked Aug. 25 during the same police investigation.

Mcnally, 49, faces a charge of battery with a deadly weapon, although further information about her case and whether it relates to Gibson’s charge was not immediately available Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a shooting about 1:50 a.m. Aug. 25 at a home on the 6100 block of Meadow Haven Lane, near Jones Boulevard and Twain Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to University Medical Center, the report said.

Mcnally told a witness at the home that her boyfriend burned her a week earlier, “causing severe burns to her left breast area,” the report said.

Using cellphone records, investigators determined that the woman called Gibson before the shooting. In an interview with police, the boyfriend said that before he was shot, “the subject yelled, ‘You burned my aunt,’ ” according to the report.

“(The man) said he did not burn his aunt and that a gas tank fell and burned her,” the report said.

As of Wednesday, he did not appear to face any charges for allegedly burning the woman, court records show.

He also told police that when his girlfriend left the home before the shooting, she “told him that if he looked for her, (she) would send her boys to kill him,” the report said.

In an interview with police, Gibson said he went to the home “to find out what was going on” and that he shot the man when he “came towards (Gibson),” the report said.

Court records show that in 2005 Gibson was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he shot his sister’s boyfriend in the chest at a northeast Las Vegas convenience store. He was later convicted of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

In a separate case in 2009, Gibson pleaded guilty to coercion and battery constituting domestic violence resulting in substantial bodily harm, court records show.

Gibson remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday with $25,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 15, court records show.

