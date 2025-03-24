Police name officer who fatally shot man in southwest Las Vegas

The officer shot a man as officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of an “armed suicidal individual” Saturday in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

Police have released the name of the officer who shot and killed a man authorities said pointed a gun at police in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Saturday.

Officer Larry Jones, 27, shot an unidentified man as officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of an “armed suicidal individual” in the 6100 block of Allen Cove Court that afternoon, according to a Metro news release.

According to the department Jones has been employed with Las Vegas police since 2019 and is currently assigned to the Community Safety Division, Summerlin area command.

Jones has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident, police said.

‘Refused to drop the firearm’

Police have said that when they arrived in the area on Saturday, they heard one gunshot coming from a residence. But she did not say whether the apparent shot struck anyone.

“As (the officers) continued approaching the residence, they encountered the armed individual and began to attempt to establish dialogue,” Capt. Esmeralda Boveda said Saturday. “During their efforts, the male pointed his firearm at a group of officers. A nearby officer who observed these actions discharged his firearm, striking the suspect.”

In a written news release from the same day, Metro said the armed man had exited the residence and “refused to drop” the firearm he was holding.

After the man was shot, he was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Metro has said that no officers were injured in the shooting.

It was the second officer-involved shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction this year, the release said.

