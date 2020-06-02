Police officer among 2 people shot after Black Lives Matter protest

A police officer was one of two people shot late Monday in separate shootings following a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas.

A SWAT unit behind Circus Circus on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heavy Las Vegas police presence can be seen outside Circus Circus on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Regional Transportation Center camera)

A police officer was one of two people shot late Monday in separate shootings following a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas, authorities said.

An officer was shot on the 2800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Circus Circus, and there was an officer-involved shooting near the 300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said a marshal rendered aid to the victim of the officer-involved shooting. The Metropolitan Police Department did not provide any additional information.

Metro’s Bolden Area Command tweeted shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday: “In this moment we ask for prayers for our law enforcement community. Let us join together in prayer for the peace of our city.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted that “the State is in contact with local law enforcement and continutes to monitor the situation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.