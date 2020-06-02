Police officer among 2 people shot after Black Lives Matter protest — LIVESTREAM

A police officer was one of two people shot late Monday in separate shootings following a Black Lives Matter protest in Las Vegas.

A group of Las Vegas Metro officers wait outside University Medical Center after an officer was shot on South Las Vegas Boulevard near Circus Circus following a Black Lives Matter protest on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A SWAT unit behind Circus Circus on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A SWAT unit behind Circus Circus on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Heavy Las Vegas police presence can be seen outside Circus Circus on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Regional Transportation Center camera)

An officer was shot on the 2800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Circus Circus, and there was an officer-involved shooting near the 300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is expected to address news media at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday at Metro’s headquarters.

U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said a marshal rendered aid to the victim of the officer-involved shooting.

Metro’s Bolden Area Command tweeted shortly after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday: “In this moment we ask for prayers for our law enforcement community. Let us join together in prayer for the peace of our city.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted that “the State is in contact with local law enforcement and continues to monitor the situation.”

The shootings came after hours of peaceful protests that started at about 7 p.m. on the Strip and had moved downtown by 10. Most in the crowd of hundreds began dispersing after 11 p.m.

