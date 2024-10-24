Police: Officer fired four shots at fleeing woman before she holed up in shed

Metro police said that Lindsay Harris, 39, aimed an “unknown object” at officers during a standoff in a west Las Vegas neighborhood.

An image from Metro shows the scene of an officer involved shooting that occurred October 18, 2024.(Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Yesenia Yatomi speaks about an officer-involved shooting during a news conference at Metro headquarters Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An image from Metro shows a suspect who was targeted in an officer involved shooting that occurred October 18, 2024.(Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Yesenia Yatomi speaks about an officer-involved shooting during a news conference at Metro headquarters Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An image from Metro shows the scene of an officer involved shooting that occurred October 18, 2024.(Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Yesenia Yatomi speaks about an officer-involved shooting during a news conference at Metro headquarters Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Las Vegas police officer fired four shots at a woman who had five outstanding arrest warrants, fled, and “aimed an object” at officers, police said.

A woman, now identified as Lindsay Harris, 39, was arrested early Saturday after Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a “suspicious vehicle” near West Flamingo and South Fort Apache roads. Harris, whom officers located after receiving a call about a person asleep inside a stolen white Lincoln Navigator, ultimately surrendered after about three hours, Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Tayomi said during a press conference on Wednesday.

According to police, Harris first fled police who attempted to contact her at a nearby gas station. When they followed her, she abandoned the Navigator along the curb in the 4200 block of Quilting Bear Street and fled on foot, hiding behind a pillar of a home’s entryway.

Though Officer Xavier MacNeill ordered Harris to stop, Tayomi said, she continued to run and hide, reaching into her purse as she fled. Eventually, Harris stopped between two houses and shielded herself with a bush, police said. Harris then threw an “unknown object,” later identified as a cell phone.

MacNeil, believing Harris was “aiming at” him, shot at the woman four times. At the release, Tayomi shared photos and footage of Harris crouching in what she called a “firing stance” and pointing toward officers.

“Officer McNeil repositioned himself to the front corner of the second residence and held Harris at gunpoint. He continued to order Harris to comply to get her to surrender,” Tayomi said. “Harris remained behind the bush, and Officer McNeil observed her aim an object at him, which he believed was a firearm.”

Police, who requested medical personnel, later learned that Harris was not hit by the gunfire, according to a press release.

After escaping for the final time, Harris barricaded herself in a shed in the backyard of a home for two hours before she “peacefully surrendered” and was taken into custody, Tayomi said.

Tayomi said that Harris is not facing charges related to the shooting but was booked for residential burglary, which she was charged with that night, as well as five outstanding warrants. The other warrants were for charges including possession of a stun gun by a felon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

This incident represents the 12th officer-involved shooting for 2024 and the fifth nonfatal shooting this year, Tayomi said. This time last year, Metro had six officer-involved shootings; two were fatal, and the other four were not.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

