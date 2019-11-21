Police officer shoots person at McCarran International Airport

A police officer shot a person at McCarran International Airport early Thursday. Details have not been released.

The baggage claim area at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Details have not been made clear, but the 4:05 a.m. shooting apparently involved a Metropolitan Police Department officer and another unidentified individual, who was taken to University Medical Center. The condition of the person who was shot has not been reported.

Details on injuries to any officers have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

