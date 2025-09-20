77°F
Shootings

Police officer shot at in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2025 - 10:41 pm
 

A man is in custody after a Metropolitan Police Department officer was shot at in east Las Vegas on Friday, police said.

According to Metro Lt. Steven Skenandore, the man shot at an officer in the area of the 6400 block of East Stewart Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Friday.

Metro officers were conducting a follow-up to an investigation in the area at the time, Skenandore said. No injuries were reported.

Metro will continue to investigate, according to Skenandore.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

