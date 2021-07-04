Police: Officer shot, injured after struggle with suspect

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left an officer injured Sunday morning near Allegiant Stadium.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident where an officer was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries early Sunday morning near Allegiant Stadium.

At around 1:30 a.m., officers were working a concert event and responded to a “disturbance” incident involving a man on the 3300 block of Al Davis Way, Metropolitan Police Department Captain Yasenia Yatomi said in a statement. The man was taken into custody, but a struggle ensued and he “was able to gain access to” an officer’s weapon, Yatomi said.

The man fired a single round, which struck an officer, Yatomi said. The officer was taken to University Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, Yatomi said.

A second officer was also treated for non-life threatening injuries suffered during the struggle, she said. The man who fired the gun was also taken to the hospital to receive evaluation “due to his erratic behavior,” Yatomi said.

Allegiant Stadium hosted its first concert Saturday night.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter. Review-Journal digital content manager Brett Steidler contributed to this report.