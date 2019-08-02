Police officer who accidentally shot self on Las Vegas Strip ID’d

An incident report has identified the off-duty police officer who accidentally shot himself on the Strip in July as 26-year-old Steven Thompson.

Las Vegas police gather outside of University Medical Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The off-duty Las Vegas police officer who accidentally shot himself on July 20 on the Las Vegas Strip was 26-year-old Steven Thompson, according to an incident report released this week.

Spokesman Larry Hadfield said Thursday afternoon that Thompson has been employed by the Metropolitan Police Department since May 2018.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South after reports an off-duty officer “accidentally discharged” a gun and shot himself, Metro said at the time.

When police arrived, they found the officer suffering from a gunshot wound to his “lower body.”

Police responded to Delano Las Vegas, 3940 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to dispatch records and the incident report. On July 21, a spokesman for MGM Resorts International, which owns the property, declined to comment on the shooting.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center that night with survivable injuries, police said. No one else was injured.

According to the incident report, which listed five witnesses, Thompson was with at least four of the witnesses when the shooting happened. The group was “seated at (a) table” together, according to the report.

The report did not say where the group was in the building.

The narrative, where the officer who wrote the report would detail the police response, was redacted in its entirety by Metro without explanation.

Hadfield said Thompson is still employed by Metro, but it was unclear Thursday if he was on active duty or not. He is currently assigned to Metro’s downtown area command.

An internal investigation into the shooting was ongoing Thursday, Hadfield said. He declined to release further information regarding Thompson or the shooting, citing confidential employee information and the internal investigation.

Attempts to reach Thompson on Thursday evening were not immediately successful.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.