Police open fire in northeast Las Vegas
Las Vegas police fired shots Friday morning in northeast Las Vegas.
The shooting was reported near South Lamb and East Charleston boulevards, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.
No officers were injured, and the suspect had been “contained,” Metro said.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
