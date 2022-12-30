Police open fire in northeast Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police fired shots Friday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

The shooting was reported near South Lamb and East Charleston boulevards, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

No officers were injured, and the suspect had been “contained,” Metro said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

