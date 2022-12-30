52°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Shootings

Police open fire in northeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2022 - 12:13 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police fired shots Friday morning in northeast Las Vegas.

The shooting was reported near South Lamb and East Charleston boulevards, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

No officers were injured, and the suspect had been “contained,” Metro said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
I-15 jammed for 4th consecutive day at California-Nevada border
I-15 jammed for 4th consecutive day at California-Nevada border
2
2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience
2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience
3
CLARENCE PAGE: Republicans release their Jan. 6 report. Which riot did they see?
CLARENCE PAGE: Republicans release their Jan. 6 report. Which riot did they see?
4
NFR clown wins nearly $500K on last day in Las Vegas
NFR clown wins nearly $500K on last day in Las Vegas
5
Ex-Raiders employee files federal lawsuit against team
Ex-Raiders employee files federal lawsuit against team
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Police take a male into custody after a police officer shot a male on Dec. 25, 2022. The shooti ...
Police shoot, injure man in Henderson
By / RJ

A Henderson resident had alerted cops to a possible vehicle break-in. After one of the break-in suspects pulled a gun, a police officer shot the man.

More stories for you
Las Vegas family sues over unintentional teen shooting
Las Vegas family sues over unintentional teen shooting
No charges expected in killing outside North Las Vegas casino
No charges expected in killing outside North Las Vegas casino
3rd arrest made in Summerlin shooting; police say woman lured teens
3rd arrest made in Summerlin shooting; police say woman lured teens
Henderson police identify man shot by officer
Henderson police identify man shot by officer
Lombardo says slain officer did everything right: ‘Sometimes evil overcomes’
Lombardo says slain officer did everything right: ‘Sometimes evil overcomes’
Aspiring entrepreneur, ex-Cheyenne High School quarterback fatally shot
Aspiring entrepreneur, ex-Cheyenne High School quarterback fatally shot