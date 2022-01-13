Police provide details on fatal officer-involved shooting

62°F
By Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2022 - 1:14 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2022 - 3:00 pm
Las Vegas police released further information on Thursday regarding a man who was fatally shot by officers.

Sgt. Russell Backman, 46, and officers Brice Clements, 36, Alex Gonzales, 39, and James Rothenburg, 39, opened fire Monday, killing Isiah Williams, 19, of Las Vegas, after Williams shot at officers, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The men were attempting to serve a search warrant around 5 a.m. Monday at a home on the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Vegas Valley Drive, police said Monday.

Williams died from gunshot wounds to the left side of his body, the coroner’s office ruled on Wednesday.

All four officers were placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

THE LATEST