Police release 13th batch of Las Vegas shooting records

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released more records from the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

A scene from Oct. 2, 2017, the day after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas. Richard Brian

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released more records from the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

It marked the 13th court-ordered release since early May of Metropolitan Police Department audio, video or documents from the Oct. 1 tragedy, which left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds more injured.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters are currently analyzing the files, which include about eight hours of video from responding officers’ body cameras.

The newspaper and other media organizations sued for the records in the days after the shooting. Metro fought their release for months.

Police previously released more than 3,000 pages of witness statements and officer reports, as well as 911 calls and additional body camera footage. A Review-Journal examination of those records found that many officers experienced communication problems during the mass shooting response.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo had said a final report on the massacre would be released by the end of July. A Metro spokeswoman this week instead said the report would be released sometime within the next two weeks.

A separate FBI report on the shooting will not be ready until sometime after the one-year anniversary, according to The Associated Press.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.