Police release 6th batch of records from Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released a sixth batch of Route 91 Harvest festival shooting records, which consist of more than 20 body camera videos and about 500 audio files.

Woman calls dad to tell him she loves him on Oct. 1 (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Scene's from day after the Route 91 Harvest shooting in Las Vegas October 2, 2017. Richard Brian

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released a sixth batch of Route 91 Harvest festival shooting records.

The records consist of more than 20 body camera videos and about 500 audio files from the night of the tragedy, which left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds more injured. Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters are currently analyzing the files.

Last week, Las Vegas police released for the first time more than 500 emergency calls from Oct. 1. Police also released surveillance footage of the venue from before, during and after the mass shooting.

Wednesday’s release was just a slice of the many records that the Review-Journal and other media organizations requested in the days after the mass shooting. The organizations asked for body camera footage, 911 call audio and interview reports. When the Metropolitan Police Department denied the request, journalists sued.

More than six months later, a Nevada Supreme Court decision compelled the department to begin releasing the records.

The Review-Journal previously received more than 3,000 pages of witness and officer reports, as well as body camera footage from two officers who helped breach the gunman’s Mandalay Bay hotel rooms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.