Police release body camera footage from NYC shooter’s Las Vegas traffic stop

Court records indicate that on May 30, 2024, Tamura, 27, was stopped by Metropolitan Police Department officers and ticketed for driving an unregistered BMW convertible.

This image from surveillance video obtained by The Associated Press shows Shane Tamura outside a Manhattan office building on Monday, July 28, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo)

Shane Tamura is seen in a screenshot from a YouTube video released by Metropolitan Police Department. (LVMPD Public Records Unit/YouTube)

Las Vegas police released 911 calls and video footage on Tuesday showing a previous traffic stop involving Shane Tamura, the man who shot and killed four in New York City office tower.

On Monday, Tamura targeted a building where the NFL and Blackstone, one of the world’s largest investment firms, as well as other tenants, are headquartered. After the killings, he turned his assault rifle on himself. Authorities have said that, in a suicide note he left behind, Tamura blamed football and the NFL for his perceived struggle with the neurodegenerative disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

A report detailing the 2024 traffic stop noted that Tamura’s attitude was “courteous” and that he “did have valid proof of insurance.”

In August 2024, Tamura pleaded guilty to operating an expired or unregistered vehicle, court records show. As stipulated by this plea, Tamura paid a reduced fine of $115 after providing proof of valid registration within 90 days.

Court records also show that in September 2023, Tamura was arrested at Red Rock Resort for trespassing after refusing to leave. He was gambling when security asked for ID, which he denied, the report stated.

Tamura then tried to collect about $5,000 without showing ID, prompting security to call the police. The officer who wrote the report noted that he appeared “agitated” and tried to “grab” a security officer before being detained. The Clark County district attorney’s office declined to prosecute.

In 2022, CNN has reported, Tamura had another run-in with Metro.

During this incident, officers encountered Tamura on the street, where his behavior led them to believe he might pose a danger to himself or others, an unnamed law enforcement official told CNN.

Police took him to a hospital where he was put on a psychiatric hold for an unknown period, the official said. He added that Tamura was also placed on a psychiatric hold in 2024.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.