Police release details on northwest valley shooting

Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser shows a photo of suspect Dusty Porter during a news media conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas Monday, July 24, 2023. Porter was shot and critically wounded by Las Vegas police officer Vladimir Butler after police say he threatened his family while wielding a knife. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Metropolitan Police Department officials released details Monday afternoon on a police shooting in northwest Las Vegas.

On Sunday, department officials identified Vladimir Butler, 29, as the officer involved in the shooting in the 2100 block of Valley Drive, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, on Friday night. He has worked for Metro since 2017, according to a news release from the department.

Metro said Butler was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the review of the shooting.

Friday’s shooting was the fourth police shooting in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

