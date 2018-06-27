Police release latest batch of Las Vegas shooting records

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released more video and audio files from the night of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

Mandalay Bay resort on Oct. 2, 2017, the day after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. Richard Brian/ Las Vegas Review-Journal

The drop marked the eighth such release since a Nevada Supreme Court decision in April compelled the Metropolitan Police Department to begin handing over the records, which the Las Vegas Review-Journal and other media organizations sued for in the days after Oct. 1.

Review-Journal reporters are currently analyzing the files.

Last week, Las Vegas police released 23 body camera videos and more than 100 audio files from the night of the tragedy, which left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds more injured.

One of the clips showed two officers arriving on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, where the gunman was located, and interacting with casino security guard Jesus Campos, who also was injured in the mass shooting.

The Review-Journal previously received more than 3,000 pages of witness and officer reports, surveillance footage and body camera footage from two officers who helped breach the gunman’s Mandalay Bay hotel rooms.

