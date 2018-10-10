Police release more records from Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released another batch of records — the 23rd — from the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

On Oct. 1, 2018, a police car blocks Giles Road behind the grounds where the Route 91 Harvest festival was held a year earlier. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released another batch of records from the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

It marked the 23rd court-ordered release since early May of Metropolitan Police Department audio, video or documents from the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting, which left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds more injured.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters are currently analyzing the new files, which consist of 30 body camera videos.

Police previously released more than 3,000 pages of witness statements and officer reports, as well as 911 calls and other body camera footage. A Review-Journal examination of those records found that many officers experienced communication problems during the mass shooting response.

The newspaper and other media organizations sued for the records in the days after the shooting. Metro fought their release for months, then began handing over the records in batches of varying size and type after a court forced the department to comply.

Metro has until the end of October to finish releasing the records. The department said it will release more records next week.

