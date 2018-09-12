Police release more videos from Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police on Wednesday released another batch of records from the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

On the night of Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas police received a report of persons with weapons behind a CVS store on the Las Vegas Strip. Officers responded and investigated three women standing by a dumpster. They were released soon after. LVMPD body camera footage.

Mandalay Bay on Oct. 2, 2017, the day after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

It marked the 19th court-ordered release since early May of Metropolitan Police Department audio, video or documents from the Oct. 1 shooting, which left 58 concertgoers dead and hundreds more injured.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporters are currently analyzing the new files, which contain 34 videos.

Police previously released more than 3,000 pages of witness statements and officer reports, as well as 911 calls and body camera footage. A Review-Journal examination of those records found that many officers experienced communication problems during the mass shooting response.

The newspaper and other media organizations sued for the records in the days after the shooting. Metro fought their release for months, then began handing over the records in batches of varying size and type after a court forced the department to comply.

Metro has said it will release more records next week.

The department released its own 187-page report on the shooting investigation in early August.

A federal report released in late August found that Las Vegas police and Clark County firefighters channeled their training well but failed to follow some protocols during their response. The document presented 72 lessons learned.

A separate FBI report is expected sometime after the first anniversary of the shooting.

