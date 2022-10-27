64°F
Shootings

Police release new video from 2021 Halloween party slaying

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2022 - 1:28 pm
 
Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong from the Nevada Army National Guard speaks about shooting victim Grac ...
Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong from the Nevada Army National Guard speaks about shooting victim Graciela Gomez, 22, as he asks for the public’s help during a news conference outside of the Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gomez was killed at a house party Halloween morning in the 200 block of Beesley Drive. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Photographs of shooting victim Graciela Gomez, 22, are displayed during a press conference wher ...
Photographs of shooting victim Graciela Gomez, 22, are displayed during a press conference where Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer asks for the public’s help outside of the Metropolitan Police Headquarters on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police released new surveillance video of a drive-by shooting that killed a Nevada National Guard soldier at a Halloween party in 2021 in an effort to drum up new leads in the case.

In a video posted to YouTube by the Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday, Lt. Jason Johansson said the killing of Graciela Gomez, 22, needs to be solved.

Gomez was killed while attending an out-of-control Halloween house party in the 200 block of Beesley Drive in east Las Vegas on Oct. 31, 2021, near Bonanza Road and East Sloan Lane.

After five men were refused entry to the party, police said, they later drove past the house, firing shots toward the party.

Three women were shot. Two survived. Gomez was killed.

Nobody has been arrested yet.

“Today we are releasing video that we’ve obtained as a result of our investigation from the houses nearby where the shooting occurred,” Johansson said in the video. “In this video it shows the vehicle driving by and shooting into the residence and fleeing southbound on Beesley Drive.

“Our hopes is that by releasing this information, it will garner somebody’s memory, and someone will provide us a tip that will lead to the investigation of those responsible for the shooting of Graciela Gomez.”

Gomez was a graduate of Las Vegas High School and was a member of the Las Vegas-based 17th Sustainment Brigade, the National Guard said after the killing. In a statement, Brig Gen. Troy Armstrong remembered her as an “exceptional soldier.”

Johansson urged anybody with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or to reach out to Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521. Tips can be left anonymously, he said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

