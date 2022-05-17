Police report details shooting that killed one, injured two

Vladimir Pourett (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man police say shot three people, including one who died, over the weekend had fired his weapon after a dispute over a friend’s rifle, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Vladimir Pourett, 22, faces charges of open murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a home on the 1400 block of North Christy Lane, near North Owens Avenue, after a report that multiple people were shot, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to the report, a few friends were watching a basketball game on Friday night when one mentioned a rifle he had lent to someone identified as “Dform.” The man said he agreed to sell the rifle for $800 to “Dform,” who had asked to take it to a range. He never brought the rifle back or paid for it, according to the report.

The group decided to contact “Dform” through Pourett, who was one of his friends, saying they wanted to buy marijuana from him, then drove to his residence.

When they arrived, the report stated, Pourett was standing by the curb and “immediately became upset” because he did not want to be in the middle of the dispute. A shoving match started before Pourett pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to witnesses.

Two men were taken to University Medical Center with gunshot wounds that police said were not life-threatening. A third man was taken to North Vista Hospital where he died.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the victim as of Tuesday morning.

Pourett went back into the house after the shooting, according to the report, and later told police someone else had probably taken the gun after he left it in the front of the house. Police later found the gun in the attic of the house.

