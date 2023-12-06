64°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Police respond to ‘confirmed active shooter’ on UNLV campus

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2023 - 11:59 am
 
Updated December 6, 2023 - 12:13 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Police on the UNLV campus said they are “responding to confirmed active shooter” on Wednesday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said on its X account that there “appears to be multiple victims at this time.”

Police are responding to Beam Hall, according to a text received by students and staff.

“UPDSouth – UNLV UPD Alert – UNLV University Police responding to confirmed active shooter in BEH. This is not a test. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT,” a text from university police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
2
Here’s all the food and drink to try as Durango opens
Here’s all the food and drink to try as Durango opens
3
First look inside Durango — PHOTOS
First look inside Durango — PHOTOS
4
CARTOONS: What Democrats want to learn from Trump
CARTOONS: What Democrats want to learn from Trump
5
‘A beautiful girl inside and out’: Woman dies after suspected DUI crash
‘A beautiful girl inside and out’: Woman dies after suspected DUI crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Henderson shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Henderson shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Central Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead
Central Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead
Child arrested after bringing gun to Clark High School
Child arrested after bringing gun to Clark High School
Man wounded in central Las Vegas Valley shooting
Man wounded in central Las Vegas Valley shooting
1 dead after shooting near downtown Las Vegas high school
1 dead after shooting near downtown Las Vegas high school
Full road closure on Lake Mead Boulevard amid police activity
Full road closure on Lake Mead Boulevard amid police activity