Police respond to double shooting in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in northeast Las Vegas Friday morning.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police said they were called to the 2900 block of North Pecos Road near West Cheyenne Avenue for a shooting prior to 11 a.m.

“At this time officers are on the scene with two victims,” police said. “Medical attention is being summoned.”

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.