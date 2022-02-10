75°F
Police respond to shooting in southeast Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2022 - 2:35 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in southeast Las Vegas.

Police spokesman Larry Hadfield said in an email that the shooting happened in the 2500 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Eastern Avenue, at 1:42 p.m.

One victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

