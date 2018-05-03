Police response to Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting — VIDEO

Footage from two body cams on officers searching for the Oct. 1 gunman.

Footage from two body cams on officers searching for the Oct. 1 gunman.

Footage from two body cams on officers searching for the Oct. 1 gunman show the police response to the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas.

Here is a transcript:

(inaudible) Mandalay Bay (inaudible)

“Hey, you there? Active shooter. Convention Center. Route 91. Several people down. I’m just about

The route 91. Mandalay Bay. Mandalay Bay. I’m just about to arrive (inaudible)

18 seconds: (inaudible) this one’s shut down. We gotta take up the 29th floor then we (inaudible)

Sounds good. Let’s do that.

(inaudible) 29th.

You guys ready?

Woman’s voice: (45 seconds.) 28. We take the stairs.

Man: Yeah.

Woman: 28

Man: Can we get that out on the radio?

59 seconds.

Man with cam: Where are stairs?

Other officer: Stairs (inaudible) end of the hallway.

Another officer: Does anyone know which one faces the boulevard?

Uh, I’m guessing to our right.

(inaudible) security guard and come up.

Another officer: We’ll go to the right and go straight

Bodycam officer: Yeah.

(inaudible) Another officer: we’re at different parts.

Bodycam officer: (1:15) OK. Stay with me. OK. We’re taking a team this way.

(inaudible, beeping)

In the elevator (1:25) Work our way up from 28

Other officer: We were pinned down for a minute, and we could see him.

Do you want me to go with you or do you want me to stay (inaudible)

Officer with body cam: Take one officer with you and then stay here at the elevator (inaudible) people

Another voice: These are all locked out

Officer with cam: 28. And get it out on the radio for us. (inaudible)

Other voice: None of these elevators will work.

Officer: OK.

(inaudible)

Voice: Working our way up

(inaudible)

Any more shots fired?

(inaudible)

I didn’t hear any.

You didn’t hear any?

OK.

1:50: Ok. So two teams. (inaudible), you Take one, i’ll take the other. You got it?

(in the hallway)

(1:59)

Ready? (as they walk into a hotel room with an open door)

Metro police, police department.

Woman’s voice: What?

Police department, police department

Metro police.

Everybody ok? Ok lock the door, your doors open, there’s someone shooting inside the casino. Lock the doors.

Woman: OK.

(2:22) First breach, gunman’s suite

*gunfire*

(2:29) *sirens*

(inaudible) the door (inaudible) the door.

(2:34) officers enter gunamn’s suite

Officer: OK, cover on that, with you, with you, with you

Faraway voice: those are cameras pointed down the hallway

Officer with body cam: With you, with you.

(inaudible)

Officer: Clear

Clear.

Another Officer: I’m gonna go check under the bed.

Watch these (inaudible) watch your back

You got it?

Clear.

Watch these closets.

I’m gonna breach. I’m gonna breach it.

Move up move up.

K-9 comin’ out. K-9 comin’ out. K-9 comin out

Clear.

Give me a SWAT Guy.

(beeps)

(3:37) I need that other (inaudible) to the stairwell

(inaudible)

Second (inaudible) to the stairwell

Connecting room breach (3:45)

*gunfire*

Officer from afar: Woah woah, where did that shot come from? Was that us?

*Alarm ringing*

Voice: I need Everybody to back out.

Officer with body cam: Back out. Everybody back out. Comin’ out.

Another officer: Comin’ out

*alarm*

Comin’ out.

*alarm*

(inaudible)