Police say Caesars Palace shooting happened after argument over beer

Dwayne Brown, 31, was arrested last week in connection with the July 30 shooting.

Dwayne Brown (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Dwayne Brown (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Dwayne Brown (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was shot outside Caesars Palace last month, according to police, after an argument over a beer.

On July 30 around 1:50 p.m., a man was shot at a bus stop on Las Vegas Boulevard outside of Caesars Palace. Witnesses told police that one man shot another after an argument over a beer, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The man was taken to University Medical Center. Doctors determined he was shot in the arm but that the bullet lodged in his abdomen and fragments of the bullet would be inside the man permanently.

Police the next day released images of the suspected shooter who was seen walking in the Caesars lobby. By using surveillance footage and a tip, police identified 31-year-old Dwayne Brown as the suspected shooter.

On Aug. 5, police found Brown going into a convenience store near Flamingo Road and Arville Street. After a short struggle, police arrested Brown who had carried a silver revolver into the store in a bag.

Brown was charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon with a permit, and discharging a firearm in a populated area.

According to the report, Brown was convicted three times in New York for charges that were redacted by police. As a condition of his release from prison in 2019, Brown was not allowed to possess firearms. Brown’s local criminal history included charges of theft, battery, stalking, and burglary.

Brown remains in custody without bail and is due in court on Aug. 23.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.