93°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Shootings

Police say Caesars Palace shooting happened after argument over beer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2023 - 6:50 pm
 
Dwayne Brown (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Dwayne Brown (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Dwayne Brown (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Dwayne Brown (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Dwayne Brown (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Dwayne Brown (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was shot outside Caesars Palace last month, according to police, after an argument over a beer.

On July 30 around 1:50 p.m., a man was shot at a bus stop on Las Vegas Boulevard outside of Caesars Palace. Witnesses told police that one man shot another after an argument over a beer, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The man was taken to University Medical Center. Doctors determined he was shot in the arm but that the bullet lodged in his abdomen and fragments of the bullet would be inside the man permanently.

Police the next day released images of the suspected shooter who was seen walking in the Caesars lobby. By using surveillance footage and a tip, police identified 31-year-old Dwayne Brown as the suspected shooter.

On Aug. 5, police found Brown going into a convenience store near Flamingo Road and Arville Street. After a short struggle, police arrested Brown who had carried a silver revolver into the store in a bag.

Brown was charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon with a permit, and discharging a firearm in a populated area.

According to the report, Brown was convicted three times in New York for charges that were redacted by police. As a condition of his release from prison in 2019, Brown was not allowed to possess firearms. Brown’s local criminal history included charges of theft, battery, stalking, and burglary.

Brown remains in custody without bail and is due in court on Aug. 23.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

MOST READ
1
’This is huge’: Henderson advances to Little League World Series
’This is huge’: Henderson advances to Little League World Series
2
Raiders add veteran running back
Raiders add veteran running back
3
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
Megabucks hits for $10.1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Local advocacy group: Street food vendor arrested in video facing deportation
Local advocacy group: Street food vendor arrested in video facing deportation
5
Kylie Minogue to add dates for Vegas residency
Kylie Minogue to add dates for Vegas residency
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Woman fatally shot in head during downtown fight, police say
Woman fatally shot in head during downtown fight, police say
Police hunt gunman in Strip shooting; Footage shows suspect in Caesars Palace
Police hunt gunman in Strip shooting; Footage shows suspect in Caesars Palace
18-year-old facing murder charge in Strip hotel room shooting
18-year-old facing murder charge in Strip hotel room shooting
Man charged in deadly armed robbery
Man charged in deadly armed robbery
‘Someone’s shooting’: 911 calls capture panic in Caesars Palace hostage drama
‘Someone’s shooting’: 911 calls capture panic in Caesars Palace hostage drama
Man charged in Summerlin restaurant killing wasn’t shooter, prosecutor says
Man charged in Summerlin restaurant killing wasn’t shooter, prosecutor says