Police say man shot in head during drug deal in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2018 - 2:00 am
 

A man was shot in the head when Las Vegas police said a drug transaction turned bad Monday night in the east valley.

Police responded to a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 4800 block of Nellis Oasis Lane, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The man who was shot was in a red vehicle when he took off on foot eastbound across Lamont Street.

A suspect fired multiple shots, hitting the man once in the head. The wounded man was taken to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment as of 1:30 a.m. The man was listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect has not been located but was last seen, possibly, in a Dodge Charger heading south on Lamont.

