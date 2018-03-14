Police say man shot in head during drug deal in east Las Vegas

A man was shot in the head when Las Vegas police said a drug transaction turned bad Monday night in the east valley.

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that has left one man in the hospital with a head wound. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded to a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 4800 block of Nellis Oasis Lane, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The man who was shot was in a red vehicle when he took off on foot eastbound across Lamont Street.

A suspect fired multiple shots, hitting the man once in the head. The wounded man was taken to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment as of 1:30 a.m. The man was listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect has not been located but was last seen, possibly, in a Dodge Charger heading south on Lamont.

4800 block Nellis Oasis Lane, Lamont Street