51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Shootings

Police say man shot, injured by brother in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2020 - 2:32 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man shot and injured his brother Friday during a “domestic violence situation” in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 11:45 a.m. to a home on the 6000 block of Chapel Hill Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Sloan Lane, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joey Herring said. Police believe the “suspect” in the domestic violence situation was shot and injured by his brother.

The injured man was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries. Detectives were continuing to investigate the scene on Friday afternoon.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Suspects in deadly holiday shooting in Henderson arrested in Arizona
Suspects in deadly holiday shooting in Henderson arrested in Arizona
2
Strip, downtown, locals resorts offering steep holiday deals
Strip, downtown, locals resorts offering steep holiday deals
3
Who’s getting sick in Nevada’s latest COVID surge?
Who’s getting sick in Nevada’s latest COVID surge?
4
Johnathan Abram says Raiders have moved on from Chiefs’ winning TD
Johnathan Abram says Raiders have moved on from Chiefs’ winning TD
5
Infamous Las Vegas fertility doctor the focus of HBO’s ‘Baby God’
Infamous Las Vegas fertility doctor the focus of HBO’s ‘Baby God’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST