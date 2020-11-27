Police say man shot, injured by brother in east Las Vegas

A man shot and injured his brother Friday during a “domestic violence situation” in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 11:45 a.m. to a home on the 6000 block of Chapel Hill Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Sloan Lane, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joey Herring said. Police believe the “suspect” in the domestic violence situation was shot and injured by his brother.

The injured man was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries. Detectives were continuing to investigate the scene on Friday afternoon.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

