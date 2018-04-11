Police say North Las Vegas man shot girlfriend 15 times

A man told North Las Vegas police he shot his girlfriend more than a dozen times last week because he did not want her to take their son, records show.

Keith Lamar-Butler Tillman (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A man shot his girlfriend more than a dozen times last week because he did not want her to take their son, North Las Vegas police records show.

Keith Lamar-Butler Tillman, 24, was arrested early April 5 at a home on the 400 block of Princess Avenue, near Commerce street and Carey Avenue, police said.

Tillman called police and told them he shot the woman, according to his arrest report. He was holding his gun when he answered the door, but was arrested without incident, the report said. He was booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center where he faces a count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

North Las Vegas police confirmed that the woman he shot was Shyanne Briggs.

“She is a mother, daughter, student and up-and-coming chef who is deeply cared for in the Las Vegas community,” a GoFundMe page set up in her name reads. According to the page, Briggs is 25.

She was shot about 15 times and taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, according to the police report. Her condition was not immediately available late Wednesday morning.

Tillman said he and Briggs got into an argument earlier over Briggs taking their only child in common.

“He then shot (her) multiple times, unaware of the amount of rounds that he had fired,” the report states.

Tillman told police he wanted to kill Briggs because he did not want her to take the boy, according to the report.

North Las Vegas police took children in the home to Child Haven, a shelter for abused and neglected kids, according to the report.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

400 block of Princess Avenue, north las vegas, nv