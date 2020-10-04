75°F
Shootings

Police say northwest Las Vegas Valley shooting is gang-related

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2020 - 7:51 am
 

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in a northwest Las Vegas Valley neighborhood. Police say the shooting was gang-related.

Officers were called around 10:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of Tucumcari Drive, near West Smoke Ranch Road and North Jones Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Katie Geiger. They found the victim shot in the leg, and the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The department’s Gangs Unit detectives are investigating, Geiger said.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

