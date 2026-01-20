45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

Police search for robbery suspects after woman shot in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man found slain at business near Las Vegas Arts District
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal shooting on Sierra Vista Drive on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. ( ...
Man extradited after arrest in California for Las Vegas shooting
More details emerge about 2 Las Vegas police shootings
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal ...
DA: Constable appears to be justified in shooting of machete-wielding man
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2026 - 6:56 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a robbery-related shooting in which a woman was shot Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley.

According to LT. Shanon Zimmey, the incident occurred at about 10:11 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Jones Boulevard.

Zimmey said officers responding to a report of a robbery-related shooting located a woman with a gunshot wound to the back.

According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects fled the area in a dark-colored sedan, according to Zimmey, and are currently outstanding.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES