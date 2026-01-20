Police search for robbery suspects after woman shot in west Las Vegas

Police are investigating a robbery-related shooting in which a woman was shot Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a robbery-related shooting in which a woman was shot Monday night in the west Las Vegas Valley.

According to LT. Shanon Zimmey, the incident occurred at about 10:11 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Jones Boulevard.

Zimmey said officers responding to a report of a robbery-related shooting located a woman with a gunshot wound to the back.

According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects fled the area in a dark-colored sedan, according to Zimmey, and are currently outstanding.