Police search for suspect after east Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in the east valley that left one man hospitalized.

3700 block of Shirebrook Drive (Google)

Police responded to a call around 1 a.m. that a man had been shot in the left shoulder-back area at an apartment complex on the 3700 block of Shirebrook Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Witnesses told police the man was sitting in the passenger seat of a Chevrolet sedan when he was shot, Gordon said. The wounded man was taken to a hospital.

He is expected to survive his injuries.

The suspect remains at-large.

Detectives are on the scene and the investigation is on-going.