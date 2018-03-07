Police searching for central Las Vegas shooting suspect, child

Las Vegas police are looking for a man they said shot another man and fled with a child Tuesday night in the central valley.

Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect and a child who might be with their father after one person, perhaps a good Samaritan, was shot Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at the Regency Place apartments at 2820 S. Decatur Blvd. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a shooting at the Regency Place apartments at 2820 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Regency Place apartments at 2820 S. Decatur Blvd. (Google)

Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect and a child who might be with their father after one person, perhaps a good Samaritan, was shot Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at the Regency Place apartments at 2820 S. Decatur Blvd. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect and a child who might be with their father after one person, perhaps a good Samaritan, was shot Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at the Regency Place apartments at 2820 S. Decatur Blvd. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect and a child who might be with their father after one person, perhaps a good Samaritan, was shot Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at the Regency Place apartments at 2820 S. Decatur Blvd. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect and a child who might be with their father after one person, perhaps a good Samaritan, was shot Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at the Regency Place apartments at 2820 S. Decatur Blvd. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are looking for a man they said shot another man and fled with a child Tuesday night in the central valley.

The shooting happened about 10 p.m. at the Regency Place apartments, 2820 S. Decatur Blvd., near Sahara Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

A man went up to one of the apartments and started knocking on the door, Gordon said. That led to an altercation, possibly involving a child custody issue, Gordon said.

A neighbor who was not involved in the dispute was shot, Gordon said. Police believe he might have tried to step in and help before he was shot.

He was hospitalized in critical condition, but is expected to survive, Gordon said.

“It’s unclear whether he tried to intervene or how that unfolded,” Gordon said, “but he ended up getting shot. It’s very unfortunate.”

The shooter might have taken his 2-year-old child from the scene. Metro’s missing persons detail is assisting in the investigation, and police are working with witnesses and the child’s mother, Gordon said.

Here's Metro Lt. David Gordon at the scene with a description of the shooter and his vehicle. He also added that witnesses should always try to keep themselves safe – "If you see something, call us. Let the police do their job." pic.twitter.com/WU0s2wICLS — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) March 7, 2018

Police are searching for the man’s dark blue or black SUV, possibly a Jeep Patriot, with silver trim. The suspect is a black man, between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall.

“If you see something going on, call us. Let the police do their job,” Gordon said. “We encourage people to be good witnesses but to also try to keep themselves out of harm’s way.”

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

2820 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV