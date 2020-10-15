76°F
Shootings

Police searching for suspect who shot into occupied car

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2020 - 8:24 am
 
Updated October 15, 2020 - 9:14 am

Las Vegas police were searching Thursday morning for a person who fired into an occupied car in central Las Vegas.

Officers were called about 6 a.m. to a report of the shooting near Bonanza Road and 14th Street, east of Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. A woman was driving a car with a male passenger when a four-door sedan pulled alongside them, and someone shot at the victims’ vehicle, he said.

The car was struck by gunfire several times, but the people inside were not hurt, Gordon said. They were driving westbound on Bonanza when the shooting happened.

The suspect’s car was last seen traveling northbound and had not been located, Gordon said about 8 a.m. Thursday.

A description of the suspect was not available, Gordon said.

Detectives were continuing to investigate the scene Thursday morning. Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

