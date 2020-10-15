Police searching for suspect who shot into occupied car

Las Vegas police on Thursday morning were searching for a person who fired into an occupied car from a four-door sedan in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called about 6 a.m. to a report of the shooting near Bonanza Road and 14th Street, east of Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. A woman was driving a car with a male passenger when a four-door sedan pulled alongside them, and someone shot at the victims’ vehicle, he said.

The car was struck by gunfire several times, but the people inside were not hurt, Gordon said. They were driving westbound on Bonanza when the shooting happened.

The suspect’s car was last seen traveling northbound and had not been located, Gordon said about 8 a.m. Thursday.

A description of the suspect was not available, Gordon said.

Detectives were continuing to investigate the scene Thursday morning. Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

