Police seek family member after Las Vegas woman shot in face

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2021 - 9:16 am
 
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting late Tuesday that left a Las Vegas woman with a gunshot wound to the face.

Lt. David Gordon said police were called at 11:56 p.m. to a home in the 1900 block of Ferrell Street, near Vegas Drive and Simmons Street, where they found the wounded woman.

“The female was alert and conscious prior to being transported to the hospital,” Gordon said in a text. “The victim told officers that a family member shot her.”

Gordon said the person suspected of carrying out the shooting fled before officers arrived and could not immediately be located. Gordon also said it was not immediately known what led up to the shooting.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

