Police seek help in finding shooter in I-15 slaying near Strip

Darin Algee was accompanied by his 32-year-old wife and 4-year-old son when he was fatally shot on I-15 between Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads, police said.

Suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of man found near dumpster

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying whoever shot and killed a man on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday night.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the shooting on the southbound Interstate 15 and found Darin Algee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of his grey Q5 Audi SUV, Lt. Jason Johannson said in a video released by Metro Wednesday afternoon.

Algee was 31, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Algee was accompanied by his 32-year-old wife and 4-year-old son, who Johannson said were “miraculously unharmed.”

Algee was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner’s office.

Police are confident the shooting occurred before 8:30 p.m, according to Johansson. Algee entered the interstate from Martin Luther King Boulevard via Interstate 11, also known as U.S. 95. He was driving in the fast lane of the southbound I-15 between the Spring Mountain Road onramp and the Flamingo Road offramp when he was shot, Johansson said.

Johansson said police also know that the unknown suspect and vehicle were travelling south on Interstate 15 in the HOV lane to the left side of Algee’s vehicle.

Johansson asked for assistance from anyone who saw Algee’s vehicle before the incident, which he described as “very distinct,” and had paper license plates. He also asked for help from people who saw any suspicious activity, or could have dashboard footage of the incident.

People can call the homicide section at 702-828-3521, or remain anonymous through calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.