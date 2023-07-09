101°F
Shootings

Police seek help to identify 3 men connected to Saturday shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2023 - 3:57 pm
 
The men left the area in a dark Lexus IS250 with California temporary tags. (Metro surveillance ...
The men left the area in a dark Lexus IS250 with California temporary tags. (Metro surveillance photo from video)
Two of the three suspects are seen in a photo. The shooting took place Saturday, July 7, 2023, ...
Two of the three suspects are seen in a photo. The shooting took place Saturday, July 7, 2023, outside a business in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue. (Metro surveillance photo from video)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help to identify three people detectives say were involved in a Tropicana Avenue shooting Saturday.

Police said three men approached the victim outside of a business in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard.

One man punched the shooting victim until the person fell on the ground, then another man shot the victim several times as the three walked away, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. The men left the area in a dark Lexus IS250 with California temporary tags.

Police said the victim was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information connected to the shooting is asked to contact Metro detectives at 702-828-3204. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersofnv.com or at 702-385-5555.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

