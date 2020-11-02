77°F
Shootings

Police seek public’s help identifying Miracle Mile shooting suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2020 - 10:20 am
 
Updated November 2, 2020 - 10:46 am

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect of the Oct. 11 shooting at the Miracle Mile Shops that left one person injured.

Police say the shooting was the result of a drug transaction. The suspect shot the victim in the leg and then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 20-30 years old, 6 feet tall and 180-200 pounds.

Photos show him wearing a white shirt with a graphic print, light blue jeans, white shoes and a light green baseball hat.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Las Vegas police force investigation team at 702-828-3204. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.

