Police seek shooter in 4 horse killings at Red Rock Canyon

Four horses have been fatally shot in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area this year, including one on July Fourth, and police are asking for the public’s help to identify the shooter.

Mike Flood, general manager of Cowboy Trail Rides in Red Rock Canyon, visits with Oreo during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Four horses have been fatally shot in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area this year, including one on July Fourth, and police are asking for the public’s help to identify the shooter.

Horses were killed in January, March, June and Monday at the Cowboy Trail Rides, off state Route 159, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta. Police posted video Wednesday of the shooter, who was seen wearing a ski mask, gloves and ear protection.

Valenta said all four killings happened at night, and all four horses were shot at close range.

Anyone with information should call 702-828-3364 or email animalcruelty@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.