Police seek suspect after man hurt in east Las Vegas shooting

A man was suffering from a serious gunshot wound Saturday night after a “domestic-related” shooting in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called just after 8 p.m. to the 60 block of Parrish Lane, near East Charleston Boulevard and North Nellis Boulevard, to find a man with a serious gunshot wound, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko.

The shooting appeared to happen after a domestic-related dispute, he said.

The man, who is in his early 20s, was taken to a hospital, Matchko said. His condition was unclear Saturday night.

Residential streets in the area were closed around the scene, but no major roads were affected, Matchko said at about 9:30 p.m. Police advised people to avoid the area.

Detectives were still looking for a suspect Saturday night, but no description was available.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

60 block of Parrish Lane, Las Vegas