Police share details of fatal officer-involved shooting

Assistant Sheriff Chris Jones will meet with members of the media at Metro headquarters to discuss additional details of shooting that occurred on the 2800 block of Cygnus Street.

Metropolitan police investigate an officer involved shooting in the 2800 block of Cygnus Street on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The Metropolitan Police Department will conduct a news conference Tuesday afternoon concerning an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead Sunday in the west Las Vegas Valley.

A woman had called 911 to report that her husband was suffering from a mental episode and making “politically motivated statements” before firing three shots inside the house, Capt. Yasenia Yatomi said Sunday at the scene.

The woman fled the home just before officers arrived, Yatomi said. Officers arrived and the man came outside armed with a gun.

Officers fired multiple rounds and hit the man, then took him into custody and attempted to provide medical aid, Yatomi said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responded to a residence on the 2800 block of Cygnus Street twice in June — a family disturbance call on June 11 and an “unknown trouble” call on June 13 — according to police dispatch logs.