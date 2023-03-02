Police shoot armed suspect in Henderson after car chase

The shooting occurred near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street after Las Vegas police pursued a stolen vehicle connected with a suspected robbery.

A police shooting was under investigation near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A police shooting was under investigation near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A police shooting was under investigation near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A police shooting was under investigation near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was shot by Las Vegas police in Henderson Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred near West Sunset Road and North Stephanie Street after Las Vegas police pursued a stolen vehicle connected with a suspected robbery, according to Metropolitan Police Department Captain Joshua Martinez.

Martinez said police tried to stop the stolen vehicle near East Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road around 6:20 p.m. but the vehicle fled the area. Police continued to pursue the vehicle until it hit another car at Sunset and Stephanie in Henderson.

A person armed with a gun fled on foot and was shot by officers, according to Martinez. He said the person was in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

He said the vehicle was stolen Wednesday and believed to have been used in a robbery.

Martinez said two people in the vehicle struck by the stolen vehicle were injured, but he did not provide the extent of their injuries.

He did not say whether the person armed with a gun fired at officers. No officers were injured, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

Martinez said this marked the first Las Vegas police shooting of the year.

The intersection of Sunset and Stephanie was closed in all directions, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.